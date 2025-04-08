BERENBERG Upgrades Airbus SE (BIT:1AIR)

Fintel reports that on March 31, 2025, BERENBERG upgraded their outlook for Airbus SE (BIT:1AIR) from Sell to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.27% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Airbus SE is €191.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of €142.06 to a high of €251.07. The average price target represents an increase of 43.27% from its latest reported closing price of €134.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Airbus SE is 82,251MM, an increase of 18.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 506 funds or institutions reporting positions in Airbus SE. This is an decrease of 28 owner(s) or 5.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1AIR is 0.88%, an increase of 10.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.59% to 153,036K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 19,242K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,992K shares , representing a decrease of 3.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1AIR by 16.94% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,240K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,185K shares , representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1AIR by 13.18% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 8,137K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,188K shares , representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1AIR by 0.10% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 6,945K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,129K shares , representing a decrease of 2.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1AIR by 8.84% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 5,186K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,101K shares , representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1AIR by 4.06% over the last quarter.

