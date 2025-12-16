BERENBERG Maintains Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, BERENBERG maintained coverage of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCPK:ZFSVF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.83% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Zurich Insurance Group is $694.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $603.67 to a high of $848.22. The average price target represents an increase of 29.83% from its latest reported closing price of $535.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Zurich Insurance Group is 66,792MM, a decrease of 4.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 43.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 444 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zurich Insurance Group. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZFSVF is 0.65%, an increase of 0.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.34% to 20,056K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,060K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,065K shares , representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZFSVF by 10.80% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 1,448K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,531K shares , representing a decrease of 5.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZFSVF by 1.12% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 1,286K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,283K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,268K shares , representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZFSVF by 10.46% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 950K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 934K shares , representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZFSVF by 7.60% over the last quarter.

