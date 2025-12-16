BERENBERG Maintains Zalando SE (ZLDSF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, BERENBERG maintained coverage of Zalando SE (OTCPK:ZLDSF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.03% Upside

As of June 20, 2025, the average one-year price target for Zalando SE is $43.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.55 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 65.03% from its latest reported closing price of $26.41 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Zalando SE is 12,837MM, an increase of 10.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 260 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zalando SE. This is an decrease of 24 owner(s) or 8.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZLDSF is 0.17%, an increase of 12.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.22% to 34,427K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A holds 3,973K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,917K shares , representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZLDSF by 5.25% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,389K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,115K shares , representing an increase of 8.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZLDSF by 19.23% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,101K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,930K shares , representing an increase of 8.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZLDSF by 8.58% over the last quarter.

JOHIX - JOHCM International Select Fund Institutional Shares holds 2,100K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,512K shares , representing a decrease of 19.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZLDSF by 12.80% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,091K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,171K shares , representing a decrease of 3.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZLDSF by 19.62% over the last quarter.

