BERENBERG Maintains Zalando SE - Depositary Receipt (ZLNDY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, BERENBERG maintained coverage of Zalando SE - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:ZLNDY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 71.93% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Zalando SE - Depositary Receipt is $21.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.48 to a high of $32.29. The average price target represents an increase of 71.93% from its latest reported closing price of $12.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Zalando SE - Depositary Receipt is 12,837MM, an increase of 10.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zalando SE - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZLNDY is 0.00%, an increase of 27.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.88% to 8K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 8K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Salomon & Ludwin holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 96.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZLNDY by 2,110.03% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

ENDW - Cambria Endowment Style ETF holds 0K shares.

