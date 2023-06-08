BERENBERG Maintains Vulcan Energy Resources (ASX:VUL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2023, BERENBERG maintained coverage of Vulcan Energy Resources (ASX:VUL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 302.68% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vulcan Energy Resources is 14.62. The forecasts range from a low of 11.01 to a high of $20.57. The average price target represents an increase of 302.68% from its latest reported closing price of 3.63.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Vulcan Energy Resources is 10MM, a decrease of 29.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vulcan Energy Resources. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VUL is 0.09%, an increase of 74.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.64% to 6,866K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LIT - Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF holds 1,750K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,690K shares, representing an increase of 3.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VUL by 7.34% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,398K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,409K shares, representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VUL by 11.35% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 789K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 793K shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VUL by 18.00% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 497K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 452K shares, representing an increase of 9.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VUL by 4.53% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 405K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 367K shares, representing an increase of 9.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VUL by 4.55% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.