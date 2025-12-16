BERENBERG Maintains Viscofan (VSCFF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, BERENBERG maintained coverage of Viscofan (OTCPK:VSCFF) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viscofan. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VSCFF is 0.11%, an increase of 0.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.15% to 1,468K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 628K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 524K shares , representing an increase of 16.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSCFF by 5.68% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 391K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 325K shares , representing an increase of 17.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSCFF by 9.51% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 148K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 120K shares , representing an increase of 18.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSCFF by 4.52% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 116K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 117K shares , representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VSCFF by 6.42% over the last quarter.

VEURX - Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 106K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares , representing an increase of 21.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSCFF by 9.44% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.