BERENBERG Maintains VAT Group (VTTGF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, BERENBERG maintained coverage of VAT Group (OTCPK:VTTGF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.65% Downside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for VAT Group is $434.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $339.22 to a high of $564.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.65% from its latest reported closing price of $509.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for VAT Group is 1,140MM, an increase of 8.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 228 funds or institutions reporting positions in VAT Group. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTTGF is 0.16%, an increase of 2.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.87% to 3,458K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 639K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 391K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 382K shares , representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTTGF by 7.65% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 243K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 237K shares , representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTTGF by 6.42% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 231K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 305K shares , representing a decrease of 32.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTTGF by 22.68% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 177K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 173K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTTGF by 6.47% over the last quarter.

