BERENBERG Maintains UCB (UCBJF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, BERENBERG maintained coverage of UCB (OTCPK:UCBJF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 136.48% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for UCB is $312.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $180.31 to a high of $382.54. The average price target represents an increase of 136.48% from its latest reported closing price of $132.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for UCB is 5,892MM, a decrease of 13.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 392 funds or institutions reporting positions in UCB. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 6.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UCBJF is 0.44%, an increase of 3.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.74% to 31,642K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 3,758K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,950K shares , representing a decrease of 5.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UCBJF by 24.19% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,733K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,721K shares , representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UCBJF by 9.66% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,078K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,065K shares , representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UCBJF by 0.17% over the last quarter.

FCTDX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund holds 977K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,035K shares , representing a decrease of 5.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UCBJF by 13.29% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 944K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

