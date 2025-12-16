BERENBERG Maintains Theon International (TNIPF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, BERENBERG maintained coverage of Theon International (OTCPK:TNIPF) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Theon International. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 62.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNIPF is 0.51%, an increase of 73.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 37.19% to 635K shares.

Global Macro Capital Opportunities Portfolio - Global Macro Capital Opportunities Portfolio holds 337K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 267K shares , representing an increase of 20.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNIPF by 0.19% over the last quarter.

MSILX - Litman Gregory Masters International Fund Institutional Class holds 82K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 139K shares , representing a decrease of 68.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNIPF by 23.73% over the last quarter.

HRITX - Hood River International Opportunity Fund Retirement Shares holds 62K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares , representing an increase of 38.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNIPF by 5.72% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 51K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.

SMQFX - Siit Emerging Markets Equity Fund - holds 29K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares , representing a decrease of 111.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNIPF by 2.77% over the last quarter.

