BERENBERG Maintains Technogym S.p.A. (TCCHF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, BERENBERG maintained coverage of Technogym S.p.A. (OTCPK:TCCHF) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 88 funds or institutions reporting positions in Technogym S.p.A.. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 3.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TCCHF is 0.18%, an increase of 32.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.54% to 12,569K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,831K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,858K shares , representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCCHF by 4.60% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,116K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,160K shares , representing a decrease of 3.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCCHF by 5.77% over the last quarter.

TEMGX - Templeton Global Smaller Companies Fund holds 1,098K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,385K shares , representing a decrease of 26.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCCHF by 6.01% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 825K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 815K shares , representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCCHF by 9.23% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 757K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.