BERENBERG Maintains Tecan Group (TCHBF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, BERENBERG maintained coverage of Tecan Group (OTCPK:TCHBF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.54% Downside

As of October 31, 2025, the average one-year price target for Tecan Group is $233.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $199.50 to a high of $277.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 41.54% from its latest reported closing price of $400.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Tecan Group is 1,303MM, an increase of 43.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 90 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tecan Group. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TCHBF is 0.15%, an increase of 3.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.59% to 1,669K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 228K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 314K shares , representing a decrease of 37.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCHBF by 17.84% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 184K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 183K shares , representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCHBF by 4.98% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 173K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares , representing an increase of 48.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCHBF by 72.40% over the last quarter.

BOTZ - Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF holds 141K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 154K shares , representing a decrease of 9.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCHBF by 10.94% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 114K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 93K shares , representing an increase of 18.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCHBF by 8.00% over the last quarter.

