BERENBERG Maintains Talanx (TNXXF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, BERENBERG maintained coverage of Talanx (OTCPK:TNXXF) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 253 funds or institutions reporting positions in Talanx. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNXXF is 0.16%, an increase of 2.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.90% to 7,416K shares.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 873K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 847K shares , representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNXXF by 10.71% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 540K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 532K shares , representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNXXF by 10.45% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 421K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 406K shares , representing an increase of 3.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNXXF by 13.25% over the last quarter.

VZICX - Vanguard International Core Stock Fund Admiral Shares holds 341K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 152K shares , representing an increase of 55.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNXXF by 40.72% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 219K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

