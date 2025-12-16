BERENBERG Maintains Swiss Re (SSREF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, BERENBERG maintained coverage of Swiss Re (OTCPK:SSREF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.67% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Swiss Re is $188.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $158.55 to a high of $225.97. The average price target represents an increase of 48.67% from its latest reported closing price of $126.70 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Swiss Re is 50,146MM, an increase of 15.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 319 funds or institutions reporting positions in Swiss Re. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSREF is 0.40%, an increase of 6.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.59% to 30,629K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,261K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,116K shares , representing an increase of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSREF by 4.03% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,650K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,552K shares , representing an increase of 3.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSREF by 6.78% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,969K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,928K shares , representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSREF by 3.75% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,027K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,021K shares , representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSREF by 3.66% over the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 986K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 954K shares , representing an increase of 3.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSREF by 2.57% over the last quarter.

