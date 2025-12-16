BERENBERG Maintains Swatch Group (SWGNF) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, BERENBERG maintained coverage of Swatch Group (OTCPK:SWGNF) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.40% Downside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Swatch Group is $32.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.07 to a high of $46.03. The average price target represents a decrease of 19.40% from its latest reported closing price of $40.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Swatch Group is 8,583MM, an increase of 35.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 19.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Swatch Group. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 7.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWGNF is 0.11%, an increase of 11.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.93% to 3,450K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BIECX - BRANDES INTERNATIONAL EQUITY FUND Class C holds 1,044K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 722K shares , representing an increase of 30.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWGNF by 11.56% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 622K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 583K shares , representing an increase of 6.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWGNF by 3.93% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 450K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 446K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWGNF by 13.06% over the last quarter.

Grace & White holds 185K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 185K shares , representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWGNF by 9.47% over the last quarter.

BINV - Brandes International ETF holds 169K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 114K shares , representing an increase of 32.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWGNF by 5.55% over the last quarter.

