BERENBERG Maintains Swatch Group (SWGAF) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, BERENBERG maintained coverage of Swatch Group (OTCPK:SWGAF) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.68% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Swatch Group is $165.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $88.53 to a high of $234.63. The average price target represents a decrease of 22.68% from its latest reported closing price of $214.50 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Swatch Group is 8,583MM, an increase of 35.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 19.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 206 funds or institutions reporting positions in Swatch Group. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 8.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWGAF is 0.10%, an increase of 10.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.40% to 3,873K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 431K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 429K shares , representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWGAF by 4.63% over the last quarter.

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 281K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 240K shares , representing an increase of 14.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWGAF by 1.89% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 254K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 249K shares , representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWGAF by 14.62% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 188K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 187K shares , representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWGAF by 2.82% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 171K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 940K shares , representing a decrease of 449.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWGAF by 84.11% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.