BERENBERG Maintains SUSS MicroTec SE (SESMF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, BERENBERG maintained coverage of SUSS MicroTec SE (OTCPK:SESMF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.67% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for SUSS MicroTec SE is $53.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.65 to a high of $70.31. The average price target represents an increase of 3.67% from its latest reported closing price of $52.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for SUSS MicroTec SE is 375MM, a decrease of 30.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in SUSS MicroTec SE. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SESMF is 0.12%, an increase of 7.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.05% to 1,169K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 257K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 266K shares , representing a decrease of 3.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SESMF by 22.96% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 144K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 125K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 123K shares , representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SESMF by 10.01% over the last quarter.

TISVX - Transamerica International Small Cap Value I holds 105K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 101K shares , representing an increase of 4.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SESMF by 11.62% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 62K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.