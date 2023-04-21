BERENBERG Maintains STRATEC SE (FWB:SBS) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, BERENBERG maintained coverage of STRATEC SE (FWB:SBS) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 76.03% Downside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for STRATEC SE is $14.74. The forecasts range from a low of $10.79 to a high of $21.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 76.03% from its latest reported closing price of $61.50.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for STRATEC SE is $22,206MM, an increase of 7,985.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.90.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FTIHX - Fidelity Total International Index Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

New Germany Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAI - Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EWGS - iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 11.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBS by 4.59% over the last quarter.

Royce Global Value Trust holds 3K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in STRATEC SE. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBS is 0.16%, a decrease of 3.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.28% to 1,905K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.