BERENBERG Maintains Soltec Power Holdings (SOL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, BERENBERG maintained coverage of Soltec Power Holdings (SOL) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 28K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VanEck VIP Trust - VanEck VIP Global Hard Assets Fund Initial Class holds 56K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing an increase of 8.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOL by 0.54% over the last quarter.

GHAAX - Global Hard Assets Fund holds 132K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 132K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOL by 0.91% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 111K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares, representing an increase of 15.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOL by 41.51% over the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Soltec Power Holdings. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 15.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOL is 0.22%, an increase of 1.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.62% to 3,938K shares.

