BERENBERG Maintains Soitec (SLOIF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, BERENBERG maintained coverage of Soitec (OTCPK:SLOIF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.36% Downside

As of August 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Soitec is $66.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $37.65 to a high of $161.47. The average price target represents a decrease of 35.36% from its latest reported closing price of $103.60 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Soitec is 1,685MM, an increase of 114.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Soitec. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 19.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLOIF is 0.05%, an increase of 44.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.96% to 2,955K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 977K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 366K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 352K shares , representing an increase of 3.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLOIF by 26.16% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 228K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 220K shares , representing an increase of 3.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLOIF by 5.60% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 216K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 179K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 177K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLOIF by 26.98% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.