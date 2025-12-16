BERENBERG Maintains Sika (SKFOF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, BERENBERG maintained coverage of Sika (OTCPK:SKFOF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.43% Downside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sika is $289.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $203.58 to a high of $462.98. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.43% from its latest reported closing price of $296.59 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sika is 13,517MM, an increase of 18.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 317 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sika. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 5.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKFOF is 0.42%, an increase of 0.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.92% to 20,432K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 2,738K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,784K shares , representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKFOF by 2.51% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,325K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,153K shares , representing an increase of 7.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKFOF by 5.19% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,446K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,334K shares , representing an increase of 7.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKFOF by 6.85% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 992K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 974K shares , representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKFOF by 9.09% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 788K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,129K shares , representing a decrease of 43.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKFOF by 27.58% over the last quarter.

