BERENBERG Maintains Sika AG - Depositary Receipt (SXYAY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, BERENBERG maintained coverage of Sika AG - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:SXYAY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 266.02% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sika AG - Depositary Receipt is $109.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.71 to a high of $277.98. The average price target represents an increase of 266.02% from its latest reported closing price of $29.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sika AG - Depositary Receipt is 13,517MM, an increase of 18.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sika AG - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 26.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SXYAY is 0.11%, an increase of 2.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.89% to 411K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Zevin Asset Management holds 292K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 315K shares , representing a decrease of 8.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXYAY by 23.03% over the last quarter.

Madison Asset Management holds 67K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares , representing a decrease of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXYAY by 18.00% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 41K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares , representing a decrease of 3.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXYAY by 25.80% over the last quarter.

SPWO - SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF holds 7K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing an increase of 29.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXYAY by 13.39% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 3K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing a decrease of 45.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXYAY by 50.69% over the last quarter.

