BERENBERG Maintains SIG Combibloc Group (SIX:SIGN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, BERENBERG maintained coverage of SIG Combibloc Group (SIX:SIGN) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Dfa International Value Series holds 479K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SEASONS SERIES TRUST - SA Multi-Managed International Equity Portfolio Class 1 holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIGN by 5.01% over the last quarter.

FEDM - FlexShares ESG & Climate Developed Markets ex-US Core Index Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 18.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIGN by 7.70% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - MetLife MSCI EAFE Index Portfolio holds 20K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CMIUX - Six Circles Managed Equity Portfolio International Unconstrained Fund holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 23.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIGN by 25.66% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 199 funds or institutions reporting positions in SIG Combibloc Group. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 6.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIGN is 0.19%, a decrease of 11.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.65% to 27,697K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

