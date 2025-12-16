BERENBERG Maintains SGS SA - Depositary Receipt (SGSOY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, BERENBERG maintained coverage of SGS SA - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:SGSOY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.97% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for SGS SA - Depositary Receipt is $14.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of -$4.45 to a high of $31.08. The average price target represents an increase of 53.97% from its latest reported closing price of $9.17 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SGS SA - Depositary Receipt is 7,464MM, an increase of 8.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 106.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in SGS SA - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 22.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGSOY is 0.03%, an increase of 91.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.33% to 148K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 84K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 81K shares , representing an increase of 4.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGSOY by 0.84% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 40K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares , representing a decrease of 23.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGSOY by 22.03% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 14K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares , representing an increase of 32.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGSOY by 32.33% over the last quarter.

SPWO - SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF holds 7K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing an increase of 27.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGSOY by 7.16% over the last quarter.

Salomon & Ludwin holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 98.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGSOY by 5,920.01% over the last quarter.

