BERENBERG Maintains Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, BERENBERG maintained coverage of Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEV - iShares Europe ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIM by 12.32% over the last quarter.

BlackRock ETF Trust - BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 8.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIM by 5.88% over the last quarter.

EZU - iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF holds 36K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing an increase of 10.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIM by 19.25% over the last quarter.

CDHAX - Calvert International Responsible Index Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 5.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIM by 12.20% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 324 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sartorius Stedim Biotech. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DIM is 0.28%, a decrease of 11.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.06% to 5,172K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.