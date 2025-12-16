BERENBERG Maintains Resolute Mining (RMGGF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, BERENBERG maintained coverage of Resolute Mining (OTCPK:RMGGF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 91.66% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Resolute Mining is $0.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.66 to a high of $0.93. The average price target represents an increase of 91.66% from its latest reported closing price of $0.41 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Resolute Mining is 624MM, a decrease of 31.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Resolute Mining. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 8.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMGGF is 0.23%, an increase of 1.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.80% to 471,589K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 64,919K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 76,436K shares , representing a decrease of 17.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMGGF by 13.19% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 52,667K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,502K shares , representing a decrease of 18.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMGGF by 14.24% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 47,156K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,453K shares , representing an increase of 14.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMGGF by 64.79% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 38,389K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 34,616K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,300K shares , representing an increase of 58.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMGGF by 196.34% over the last quarter.

