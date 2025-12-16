BERENBERG Maintains Reply S.p.A. (RPYTF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, BERENBERG maintained coverage of Reply S.p.A. (OTCPK:RPYTF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.93% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Reply S.p.A. is $195.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $119.61 to a high of $251.09. The average price target represents an increase of 48.93% from its latest reported closing price of $131.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Reply S.p.A. is 2,334MM, a decrease of 5.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 114 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reply S.p.A.. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RPYTF is 0.15%, an increase of 18.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.80% to 3,343K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,044K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,571K shares , representing a decrease of 50.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPYTF by 38.81% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 323K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 318K shares , representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPYTF by 17.20% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 200K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 197K shares , representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPYTF by 5.47% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 174K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 175K shares , representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPYTF by 17.69% over the last quarter.

OWLSX - Old Westbury Large Cap Strategies Fund holds 168K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 102K shares , representing an increase of 39.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPYTF by 94.74% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.