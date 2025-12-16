BERENBERG Maintains RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RTLLF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, BERENBERG maintained coverage of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:RTLLF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.53% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft is $888.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $678.55 to a high of $1,285.93. The average price target represents an increase of 5.53% from its latest reported closing price of $841.62 / share.

The projected annual revenue for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft is 1,147MM, a decrease of 7.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 215 funds or institutions reporting positions in RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft. This is an decrease of 34 owner(s) or 13.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RTLLF is 0.11%, an increase of 3.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.11% to 555K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 74K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares , representing an increase of 8.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RTLLF by 8.14% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 46K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares , representing an increase of 8.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RTLLF by 3.20% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 34K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares , representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RTLLF by 12.33% over the last quarter.

BGITX - Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund Class 2 holds 24K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 18K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares , representing an increase of 3.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RTLLF by 10.53% over the last quarter.

