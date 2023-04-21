BERENBERG Maintains Munters Group AB (STO:MTRS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, BERENBERG maintained coverage of Munters Group AB (STO:MTRS) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPEU - SPDR(R) Portfolio Europe ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 25.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTRS by 17.95% over the last quarter.

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 478K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 377K shares, representing an increase of 21.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTRS by 28.88% over the last quarter.

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL DFA International Core Equity Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Munters Group AB. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 17.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTRS is 0.28%, an increase of 44.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.58% to 16,190K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

