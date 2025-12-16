BERENBERG Maintains Moncler S.p.A. (MONRF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, BERENBERG maintained coverage of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCPK:MONRF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.39% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Moncler S.p.A. is $67.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $57.39 to a high of $85.23. The average price target represents an increase of 0.39% from its latest reported closing price of $67.61 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Moncler S.p.A. is 3,224MM, an increase of 3.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 312 funds or institutions reporting positions in Moncler S.p.A.. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 5.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MONRF is 0.31%, an increase of 3.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.82% to 46,530K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 4,129K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,150K shares , representing an increase of 23.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MONRF by 16.80% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,259K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,219K shares , representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MONRF by 18.69% over the last quarter.

MFAIX - International Advantage Portfolio Class I holds 2,572K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,021K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,995K shares , representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MONRF by 17.15% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,015K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

