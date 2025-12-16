BERENBERG Maintains Moncler S.p.A. - Depositary Receipt (MONRY) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, BERENBERG maintained coverage of Moncler S.p.A. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:MONRY) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.89% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Moncler S.p.A. - Depositary Receipt is $70.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $58.76 to a high of $87.27. The average price target represents an increase of 7.89% from its latest reported closing price of $64.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Moncler S.p.A. - Depositary Receipt is 3,224MM, an increase of 3.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Moncler S.p.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MONRY is 0.00%, an increase of 14.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.26% to 2K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GAMMA Investing holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing a decrease of 20.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MONRY by 25.71% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Salomon & Ludwin holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 96.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MONRY by 2,628.89% over the last quarter.

ENDW - Cambria Endowment Style ETF holds 0K shares.

