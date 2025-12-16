BERENBERG Maintains Melexis (MLXSF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, BERENBERG maintained coverage of Melexis (OTCPK:MLXSF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.36% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Melexis is $83.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.90 to a high of $103.49. The average price target represents a decrease of 24.36% from its latest reported closing price of $110.65 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Melexis is 911MM, an increase of 10.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Melexis. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLXSF is 0.06%, an increase of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 2K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JAJDX - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing a decrease of 427.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLXSF by 66.30% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.