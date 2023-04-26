Berenberg Maintains Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 26, 2023, Berenberg maintained coverage of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.17% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kimberly-Clark is 133.31. The forecasts range from a low of 119.18 to a high of $150.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.17% from its latest reported closing price of 143.61.

The projected annual revenue for Kimberly-Clark is 20,309MM, an increase of 0.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.40.

Kimberly-Clark Declares $1.18 Dividend

On April 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.18 per share ($4.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 9, 2023 will receive the payment on July 5, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.18 per share.

At the current share price of $143.61 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.29%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.36%, the lowest has been 2.71%, and the highest has been 4.21%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.30 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.25 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.81. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2685 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kimberly-Clark. This is an increase of 87 owner(s) or 3.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KMB is 0.37%, an increase of 20.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.30% to 471,304K shares. The put/call ratio of KMB is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 54,242K shares representing 16.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GTDDX - INVESCO Developing Markets Fund holds 21,447K shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LZOEX - Lazard Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio Open Shares holds 18,697K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,748K shares, representing a decrease of 10.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMB by 11.51% over the last quarter.

OAKEX - Oakmark International Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 14,389K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,010K shares, representing a decrease of 39.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMB by 26.06% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 13,223K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,497K shares, representing an increase of 5.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMB by 20.55% over the last quarter.

Kimberly-Clark Background Information

Kimberly-Clark and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, it creates products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Its portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. It uses sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come.

