BERENBERG Maintains Jenoptik (FWB:JEN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, BERENBERG maintained coverage of Jenoptik (FWB:JEN) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFSI - Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

DFE - WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 12K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 10.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JEN by 14.12% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 647K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 666K shares, representing a decrease of 2.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JEN by 17.36% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 21.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JEN by 47.43% over the last quarter.

LAIAX - Columbia Acorn International holds 970K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 984K shares, representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JEN by 24.04% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jenoptik. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JEN is 0.28%, an increase of 15.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.41% to 6,232K shares.

