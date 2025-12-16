BERENBERG Maintains Intercos S.p.A. (ICOSF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, BERENBERG maintained coverage of Intercos S.p.A. (OTCPK:ICOSF) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intercos S.p.A.. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICOSF is 0.07%, an increase of 35.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.03% to 3,584K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 744K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 706K shares , representing an increase of 5.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICOSF by 12.94% over the last quarter.

NBIIX - Neuberger Berman International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 540K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 679K shares , representing a decrease of 25.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICOSF by 21.56% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 475K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 434K shares , representing an increase of 8.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICOSF by 5.37% over the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 311K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 300K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

