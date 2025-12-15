BERENBERG Maintains Hermès International Société en commandite par actions - Depositary Receipt (HESAY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, BERENBERG maintained coverage of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:HESAY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 162.54% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions - Depositary Receipt is $601.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $224.84 to a high of $1,090.09. The average price target represents an increase of 162.54% from its latest reported closing price of $229.05 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions - Depositary Receipt is 14,144MM, a decrease of 9.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 37.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hermès International Société en commandite par actions - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 10.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HESAY is 0.66%, an increase of 9.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 28.68% to 250K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Managed Account Series - BlackRock GA Dynamic Equity Fund Class K holds 65K shares.

MNHCX - Pro-Blend(R) Maximum Term Series Class L holds 35K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares , representing an increase of 19.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HESAY by 5.88% over the last quarter.

Shikiar Asset Management holds 33K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares , representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HESAY by 17.74% over the last quarter.

MNECX - Pro-Blend(R) Extended Term Series Class L holds 28K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares , representing a decrease of 9.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HESAY by 18.74% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 17K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares , representing an increase of 7.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HESAY by 1.34% over the last quarter.

