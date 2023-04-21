BERENBERG Maintains HeidelbergCement (FWB:HEI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, BERENBERG maintained coverage of HeidelbergCement (FWB:HEI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 163.02% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for HeidelbergCement is $183.33. The forecasts range from a low of $146.45 to a high of $215.25. The average price target represents an increase of 163.02% from its latest reported closing price of $69.70.

The projected annual revenue for HeidelbergCement is $2,542MM, a decrease of 87.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.07.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 19K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PINZX - Overseas Fund (f holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 37.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEI by 88.07% over the last quarter.

MASTER INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO - Total International ex U.S. Index Master Portfolio holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 26.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEI by 60.58% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,913K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,937K shares, representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEI by 25.59% over the last quarter.

SCHF - Schwab International Equity ETF holds 236K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 215K shares, representing an increase of 9.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEI by 18.42% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 313 funds or institutions reporting positions in HeidelbergCement. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HEI is 0.31%, an increase of 9.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.01% to 30,275K shares.

