BERENBERG Maintains H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (HMRZF) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, BERENBERG maintained coverage of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (OTCPK:HMRZF) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.52% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is $16.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.44 to a high of $27.49. The average price target represents an increase of 3.52% from its latest reported closing price of $15.76 / share.

The projected annual revenue for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is 240,548MM, an increase of 4.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 209 funds or institutions reporting positions in H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 7.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HMRZF is 0.05%, an increase of 9.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.37% to 42,224K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,021K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,732K shares , representing a decrease of 10.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMRZF by 21.52% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,379K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,638K shares , representing a decrease of 5.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMRZF by 10.99% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,690K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,614K shares , representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMRZF by 10.30% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,937K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,903K shares , representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMRZF by 9.05% over the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 1,853K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,791K shares , representing an increase of 3.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMRZF by 0.67% over the last quarter.

