BERENBERG Maintains Gerresheimer (FWB:GXI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, BERENBERG maintained coverage of Gerresheimer (FWB:GXI) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NMIEX - Active M International Equity Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 18.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GXI by 51.97% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 177K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 169K shares, representing an increase of 4.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GXI by 21.54% over the last quarter.

MFS VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - MFS New Discovery Series Initial Class holds 122K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 238K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 234K shares, representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GXI by 17.89% over the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 31K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 33.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GXI by 4.67% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 111 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gerresheimer. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GXI is 0.37%, an increase of 19.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.37% to 6,268K shares.

