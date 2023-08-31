BERENBERG Maintains Gaztransport Et Technigaz (EPA:GTT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 29, 2023, BERENBERG maintained coverage of Gaztransport Et Technigaz (EPA:GTT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.41% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gaztransport Et Technigaz is 143.32. The forecasts range from a low of 124.84 to a high of $180.60. The average price target represents an increase of 24.41% from its latest reported closing price of 115.20.

The projected annual revenue for Gaztransport Et Technigaz is 415MM, an increase of 21.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.95.

Gaztransport Et Technigaz Maintains 2.95% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.95%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.85. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.20%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 107 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gaztransport Et Technigaz. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 15.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GTT is 0.32%, a decrease of 2.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.03% to 5,927K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,216K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,160K shares, representing an increase of 4.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTT by 1.35% over the last quarter.

ANEFX - NEW ECONOMY FUND holds 752K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 435K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 408K shares, representing an increase of 6.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTT by 3.21% over the last quarter.

FEMKX - Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund holds 375K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 229K shares, representing an increase of 38.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTT by 55.78% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 261K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 255K shares, representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTT by 2.25% over the last quarter.

