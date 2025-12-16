BERENBERG Maintains Fresenius Medical Care (FMCQF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, BERENBERG maintained coverage of Fresenius Medical Care (OTCPK:FMCQF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.98% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fresenius Medical Care is $58.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $29.76 to a high of $79.26. The average price target represents an increase of 37.98% from its latest reported closing price of $42.74 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fresenius Medical Care is 21,776MM, an increase of 10.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 287 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fresenius Medical Care. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 4.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FMCQF is 0.32%, an increase of 1.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.14% to 63,690K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 14,722K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,942K shares , representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMCQF by 3.54% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 6,472K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,300K shares , representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMCQF by 11.88% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 5,983K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,916K shares , representing a decrease of 15.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMCQF by 7.74% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,044K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,037K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMCQF by 7.12% over the last quarter.

DODWX - Dodge & Cox Global Stock Fund holds 2,806K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,190K shares , representing a decrease of 13.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMCQF by 3.09% over the last quarter.

