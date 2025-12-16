BERENBERG Maintains Fresenius Medical Care AG - Depositary Receipt (FMS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, BERENBERG maintained coverage of Fresenius Medical Care AG - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:FMS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.98% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fresenius Medical Care AG - Depositary Receipt is $27.89/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.24 to a high of $37.94. The average price target represents an increase of 17.98% from its latest reported closing price of $23.64 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Fresenius Medical Care AG - Depositary Receipt is 22,100MM, an increase of 12.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 238 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fresenius Medical Care AG - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FMS is 0.15%, an increase of 5.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.60% to 55,113K shares. The put/call ratio of FMS is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 14,817K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,663K shares , representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMS by 7.44% over the last quarter.

VWNDX - Vanguard Windsor Fund Investor Shares holds 8,205K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fiduciary Management holds 5,457K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,656K shares , representing a decrease of 3.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMS by 6.32% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 3,827K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DODBX - Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund holds 3,827K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,174K shares , representing a decrease of 9.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMS by 3.52% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.