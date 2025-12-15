BERENBERG Maintains flatexDEGIRO (FNNTF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, BERENBERG maintained coverage of flatexDEGIRO (OTCPK:FNNTF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 209.99% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for flatexDEGIRO is $34.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.97 to a high of $40.16. The average price target represents an increase of 209.99% from its latest reported closing price of $11.19 / share.

The projected annual revenue for flatexDEGIRO is 502MM, a decrease of 4.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in flatexDEGIRO. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNNTF is 0.26%, an increase of 5.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.80% to 11,719K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 2,051K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,757K shares , representing a decrease of 34.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNNTF by 26.09% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,238K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,095K shares , representing an increase of 11.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNNTF by 26.65% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,105K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,247K shares , representing a decrease of 12.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNNTF by 5.35% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,097K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 690K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 784K shares , representing a decrease of 13.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNNTF by 4.75% over the last quarter.

