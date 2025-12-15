BERENBERG Maintains Fagron (ARSUF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, BERENBERG maintained coverage of Fagron (OTCPK:ARSUF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.91% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fagron is $30.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.43 to a high of $33.92. The average price target represents an increase of 62.91% from its latest reported closing price of $18.59 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fagron is 781MM, a decrease of 14.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fagron. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARSUF is 0.19%, an increase of 21.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.68% to 8,289K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 1,619K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,854K shares , representing a decrease of 14.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARSUF by 9.96% over the last quarter.

TBGVX - Tweedy, Browne Global Value Fund holds 926K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 882K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 553K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 568K shares , representing a decrease of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARSUF by 10.93% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 507K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 501K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARSUF by 1.46% over the last quarter.

