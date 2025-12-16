Stocks
EXOSF

BERENBERG Maintains Exosens (EXOSF) Buy Recommendation

December 16, 2025 — 08:59 am EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, BERENBERG maintained coverage of Exosens (OTCPK:EXOSF) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exosens. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 22.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXOSF is 0.31%, an increase of 23.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.09% to 1,748K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 484K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 416K shares , representing an increase of 14.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXOSF by 20.75% over the last quarter.

NBIIX - Neuberger Berman International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 327K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 218K shares , representing an increase of 33.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXOSF by 146.99% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 155K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 131K shares , representing an increase of 14.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXOSF by 33.36% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 131K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares , representing an increase of 62.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXOSF by 178.49% over the last quarter.

WCMSX - WCM International Small Cap Growth Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 99K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 180K shares , representing a decrease of 81.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXOSF by 39.86% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Exosens-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Exosens-> See our take on Exosens Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

EXOSF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.