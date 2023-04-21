BERENBERG Maintains Elis (EPA:ELIS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, BERENBERG maintained coverage of Elis (EPA:ELIS) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Social Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 53K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 940K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 953K shares, representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELIS by 27.34% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,464K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,428K shares, representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELIS by 31.33% over the last quarter.

AACRX - Strategic Allocation: Conservative Fund R Class holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 24.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELIS by 95.11% over the last quarter.

AIOIX - International Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 375K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 333K shares, representing an increase of 11.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELIS by 17.22% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in Elis. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELIS is 0.22%, an increase of 10.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.49% to 18,249K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

