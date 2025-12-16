BERENBERG Maintains Elis (ELSSF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, BERENBERG maintained coverage of Elis (OTCPK:ELSSF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.79% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Elis is $30.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.95 to a high of $33.89. The average price target represents an increase of 20.79% from its latest reported closing price of $25.28 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Elis is 4,343MM, a decrease of 7.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 95 funds or institutions reporting positions in Elis. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELSSF is 0.37%, an increase of 7.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.78% to 20,036K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,602K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,466K shares , representing an increase of 5.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELSSF by 5.35% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,617K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,539K shares , representing an increase of 4.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELSSF by 19.17% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,479K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,158K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,169K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELSSF by 0.55% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 1,130K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

