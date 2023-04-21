BERENBERG Maintains E.ON SE (FWB:EOAN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, BERENBERG maintained coverage of E.ON SE (FWB:EOAN) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NATIONWIDE VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - NVIT International Index Fund Class Y holds 213K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 256K shares, representing a decrease of 20.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOAN by 10.70% over the last quarter.

SAAAX - SIMT MULTI-ASSET ACCUMULATION FUND Class F holds 19K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing a decrease of 179.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOAN by 52.61% over the last quarter.

SPGM - SPDR(R) Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF holds 16K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 3.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOAN by 18.38% over the last quarter.

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 11.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOAN by 12.85% over the last quarter.

MXINX - Great-West International Index Fund Investor Class holds 229K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 237K shares, representing a decrease of 3.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOAN by 11.37% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 348 funds or institutions reporting positions in E.ON SE. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 4.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EOAN is 0.36%, an increase of 6.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.76% to 347,405K shares.

