BERENBERG Maintains dormakaba Holding (DRRKF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, BERENBERG maintained coverage of dormakaba Holding (OTCPK:DRRKF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 90.73% Upside

As of September 12, 2025, the average one-year price target for dormakaba Holding is $1,031.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $901.28 to a high of $1,249.30. The average price target represents an increase of 90.73% from its latest reported closing price of $540.77 / share.

The projected annual revenue for dormakaba Holding is 2,978MM, an increase of 3.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 31.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in dormakaba Holding. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRRKF is 0.19%, an increase of 0.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.07% to 405K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 97K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares , representing an increase of 7.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRRKF by 15.68% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 44K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares , representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRRKF by 7.26% over the last quarter.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 33K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares , representing a decrease of 9.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRRKF by 5.38% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 27K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares , representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRRKF by 8.49% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 23K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares , representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRRKF by 9.44% over the last quarter.

