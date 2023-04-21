BERENBERG Maintains Deutsche Boerse (FWB:DB1) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, BERENBERG maintained coverage of Deutsche Boerse (FWB:DB1) with a Hold recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackrock Funds - Blackrock Advantage International Fund Institutional Class holds 13K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DB1 by 0.62% over the last quarter.

MGQIX - Global Sustain Portfolio Class I holds 7K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 24.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DB1 by 18.55% over the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 29K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing a decrease of 6.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DB1 by 7.40% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. - BlackRock Global Allocation V.I. Fund Class I holds 3K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 13.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DB1 by 22.03% over the last quarter.

ACWI - iShares MSCI ACWI ETF holds 63K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing an increase of 12.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DB1 by 0.07% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 474 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deutsche Boerse. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 3.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DB1 is 0.66%, a decrease of 9.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.60% to 36,450K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.