BERENBERG Maintains Deme Group N.V. (BRU:DEME) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, BERENBERG maintained coverage of Deme Group N.V. (BRU:DEME) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVDVX - Avantis International Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 128.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEME by 58.45% over the last quarter.

FSISX - Fidelity SAI International Small Cap Index Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 9.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEME by 1.88% over the last quarter.

SFILX - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 19.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEME by 16.03% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 33K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEME by 3.28% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 85K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares, representing a decrease of 5.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEME by 5.91% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.